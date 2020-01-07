Madinga seals move to European club

Be Forward Wanderers sensational midfielder Francisco Madinga has joined Georgian top flight league side FC Dila Gori on a two-year deal.

The Flames under 20 midfielder will leave Malawi for Georgia via Ethiopia where he will open a new chapter of his career.

Wanderers’ outgoing Chairperson Gift Mkandawire confirmed the development through Malawi’s state broadcaster, MBC.

“He has been given an outright two-year deal. He will leave the country on Tuesday through Ethiopia. At the moment, we are just waiting for tickets and we have been assured that it will be done today and we are wishing him well,” he was quoted.

However, the Nomads haven’t disclosed the transfer fee which has been agreed by the two clubs.

Madinga, who had more than five goals to his name in the 2019 season, joined Wanderers from Namiwawa FC.

He will follow in the footsteps of Yamikani Chester who was signed by a Cech Republican’ club in 2018.

FC Dila Gori plays in the Eronvnuli Liga and uses Tengiz Burjanadze as its home ground.

Madinga was part of Peter Mponda’s Under 20 squad at the 2019 Cosafa Youth Championship in Zambia where Malawi got knocked out in the group stages of the competition.

