Msundwe rape victims accuse police officers of harassment

Police officers conducting criminal investigations into the rape of Msundwe women have been accused of harassing the women.

Malawi Human Rights Commissioner Martha Chizuma whose organisation conducted an inquiry into the rapes has confirmed receiving complaints about the harassment.

Chizuma has since demanded professionalism and objectivity from police officers who are conducting criminal investigations into the case.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has told the local media that the law enforcers will also investigate the complaints.

On Sunday, Kadadzera informed the nation that a team of six senior police investigators has been recruited to conduct the criminal investigations.

On October 8, residents of Mpingu and Msundwe mounted illegal roadblocks on the Mchinji-Lilongwe road. The Police rushed to the scene to disperse the group but one of the police officers Usuman Imedi was killed during the fracas.

The next day, officers were deployed to Mpingu, M’bwatalika and Msundwe trading centres to arrest suspects.

During the operation, police officers raped and sexually abused women and self-boarding girl students. They also tortured people and looted private property.

A report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission released last month revealed that the police raped 17 women and girls during the operation.

