Two UTM witnesses attacked

UTM says thugs invaded the homes of its witnesses in the presidential elections case.

The party’s publicity secretary, Joseph Chidanti Malunga said in a statement today that Darlington Ndasauka and Mirriam Gwalidi who were both UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s witnesses have been attacked over the past days.

Chidanti Malunga said unknown thugs in G4S uniforms on Saturday 4th January at around 7:00pm stormed the home of Ndasauka and caused personal injuries to his wife and some of his other family members.

He added that the gang indicated that they were specifically looking for Ndasauka who was away at the time.

“They went away with a few items, promising to launch another attack until they find Mr. Ndasauka personally,” said Malunga.

Chidanti Malunga said another UTM witness Mirriam Gwalidi was on 25 December verbally attacked by a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member.

He said Gwalidi was hailed insults and vulgar diatribe just outside her home by a DPP functionary who specifically mentioned her name and the fact that she had been a witness for Dr. Chilima, the first petitioner in the presidential election case.

“The DPP functionary vowed that their camp would soon deal with Ms. Gwalidi. The DPP functionary left only after one of Ms. Gwalidi’s neighbours intervened. We understand that some police officers are aware of Ms. Gwalidi’s experience,” added Malunga.

The UTM publicity secretary further said that the party is worried that this is happening when the constitution Court hearing the presidential election case sternly warned against harassment of witnesses during and after hearing their testimonies.

“We categorically condemn this primitive and criminal behaviour in the strongest terms. We similarly condemn those in the political ranks who may be behind this kind of behaviour.

“Specifically we hold and will hold the DPP responsible for the primitive harassment of Ms Gwalidi,” said Malunga.

He added that the two incidents have been reported to the Malawi Police Service. He then called of the law enforcers to investigate the incidents and prosecute those responsible.

Malunga also urged Malawians to maintain peace as the country awaits for the ruling in the elections case.

In the case, UTM leader Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika of the DPP was declared winner.

