Breaking: SANA Food Court closed

Call it the power of social media.

After photos that went viral of disgusting standards at the Sana Food Court in Lilongwe, the Ministry of Tourism has moved to shut down the premises.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the facility has been closed for failure to comply with the minimum standards that were set for such institutions.

Tourism Minister Salim Bagus visited the premises and did not hide his anger over the quality of standards at the facilities.

As this is a developing story, Malawi24 will keep you updated.

