Malawian artist Scrafoc keeps shining in South Africa

A South Africa based Malawian gospel rapper Scrafoc continues raising the Malawian flag in South Africa with the release of a new song.

Scrafoc born Gift Chilonga is one of the most celebrated hip-hop gospel artists, who is continuously by the end of each day gaining fans from Malawi, Botswana, South Africa and Africa at large.

In the new song ‘Folo me’ which is a single from his yet to be launched album, the gospel rapper prophesies about several good things which he says shall follow him.

“Folo me, Folo me, everywhere I go, blessings Folo me, everywhere I go anointing Folo me,” sounds part of the lyrics.

The flexible Scrafoc lyrically mentions most things which every person would want to have in life making the song loved by multitudes who have listened to it since its birth.

In an interview with this publication, Scrafoc said it is his desire to raise the Malawian music flag in the foreign land and he is eyeing an extension of his fan base in other countries.

“Am so happy to have released ‘Folo me’ which is already doing great on the music market. It’s my desire to keep on raising the Malawian music flag internationally, people worldwide need to know that in Malawi we have talent.

“I will be releasing an album soon this year and am promising my fans nothing but superb music,” said Scrafoc.

He further said he wants to continue being a special musician who is able to do different genres of music and yet still maintain his unique style and touch of music as one way of pushing his career he has made his songs available to over 36 global music stores.

Scrafoc was inspired to do music by the desire to express himself through lyrical composition and poetry and to bring hope to other people and preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Advertisements

Advertisements