A ward councillor has dumped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) saying he received death threats after leading other councillors in demanding pay hike.

Councilor Alexander Cosmas of Mlomba Ward in Machinga Central East constituency claims that he was manhandled after being summoned by party leaders at the DPP Eastern Region Head Office.

Last week, Cosmas led councillors in asking government to increase their monthly honorarium from K100,000 to K350,000.

In a letter dated 3 January, 2020 and addressed to DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, Cosmas said there are people in the party who think he has turned against the DPP by demanding pay hike.

“Those that summoned me created false accusations against me and gave me no chance to explain my side of the story but rushed to conclude that they are going to kill me if I continue,” said Cosmas.

He also faulted the DPP over the way it has handled the matter saying the party has lost an opportunity to gain political mileage and popularity by hearing the concerns of councillors from all political parties.

He suspected that President Peter Mutharika is not aware of the issue since the president would have already resolved them.

“So I was preparing this team to a position where I would eventually lead them to him (Mutharika). Since I am no longer understood, and that I am considered as destroyer of the party, I now write to resign from the party so that I should not infringe anyone and there should be peace in the party,” he said.

Cosmas, however, added that the threats will not stop him voicing out the concerns of councilors of Malawi.

Apart from pay hike, the councillors also want their motorcycle loan to be increased from K1.5 million to K5.2 million. They are further demanding K30, 000 airtime allowance, K50, 000 ward allowance and K60, 000 medical scheme allowance.

