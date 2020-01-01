Mutharika waits for Police investigation on Msundwe rapes

President Peter Mutharika says he is aware of allegations that Malawi Police officers raped women at Msundwe and is waiting for the outcome of the investigations being conducted by the law enforcers.

Mutharika commented on the rape of the women and girls in his New Year’s message to people in the country.

He expressed hope that the truth will be known in the matter.

A report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission released last month revealed that the police raped 17 women and girls during an operation at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has said its inquiry team set up last year will release a report on the issue later this month.

MPS Acting Inspector General Duncan General said on Tuesday that the rape victims went to Police and their statements were recorded.

He added that the police have set up another team comprising officers from several regions of the country to conduct criminal investigations and those identified as suspects will be prosecuted.

On October 8, residents of Mpingu and Msundwe mounted illegal roadblocks on the Mchinji-Lilongwe road. The Police rushed to the scene to disperse the group but one of the police officers Usuman Imedi was killed during the fracas.

The next day, officers were deployed to Mpingu, M’bwatalika and Msundwe trading centres to arrest suspects.

During the operation, police officers raped and sexually abused women and self-boarding girl students. They also tortured people and looted private property.