Girl dies after fence falls on her

A 12-year-old girl has died at Mponela in Dowa after a brick wall fence collapsed on her on New Year’s Eve.

Mponela Police Station spokesperson person Kondwani Kandiado has identified the girl as Caroline Kaludzu.

He said Caroline left her home, Chinguwo village, for Kalinda trading centre where she wanted to sell cakes Zitumbuwa.

As she was passing through two brick wall fences on her way to Kalinda market, one fence fell on her.

Officers from Mponela Police Station rushed to the scene after being informed and they found the girl in a pool of blood.

Caroline was rushed to Mponela Rural Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted by hospital officials on the body revealed that death was due to intracranial haemorrhage (head injuries).

The girl hailed from Chitete Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa.