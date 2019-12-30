Met predicts heavy rains this week

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has forecasted that lakeshore and central areas of the country will this week experience heavy rainfall resulting in floods.

This is according to Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Joramu Nkhokwe

DCCMS director further added that as from Thursday, 2nd January to Sunday 5 January 2020, most areas in the south, central and north are expected to experience reduction in rainfall activities.

“As from Sunday 29th December 2019 to Wednesday 1st January 2020, most areas in the country are expected to experience heavy thunderstorms starting from the northern areas spreading into central and southern areas with heaviest rainfall episodes over central and lakeshore areas.

“This is due to a very deep low pressure system embedded within the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (I.T.C.Z) which will be oscillating over Malawi while dumping heavy rains which are likely to cause floods along the lakeshore areas and central plains of the country with the extreme south experiencing very reduced rainfall,” said Nkhokwe.

He has since advised the general public to continue taking preventive measures such as being indoors, avoiding moving in rains, and avoiding physical interaction with electrical appliances whenever thunderstorms occur to avoid being struck by lightning.

Road users particularly on dusty have also been urged to slow down at the first sign of rain as the road surfaces become most slippery due to loss of friction, with dusty roads turning muddy, marshy and slippery during and after rainfall episode.

The department has also urged the public to carry out tree planting and management activities to enhance reduction of future catastrophic floods, storage of soil moisture and to act as wind breaks during strong winds.

Nkhokwe said flooding in most flood prone areas and rivers is worsening by siltation due to environmental degradation hence need for various environmental management activities to curb the calamities.