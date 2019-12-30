Farmers urged to be vigilant in fighting armyworms

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has urged farmers to be vigilant in dealing with fall armyworms which destroy crops.

Nankhumwa was speaking at Mikolongwe Veterinary Station in in Chiradzulu this morning where there was handover ceremony of solar powered irrigation and milling plant from Hebei Pingle Flour Machinery Company of China.

He noted that the armyworms have the ability to cause food insecurity in Malawi if not controlled properly.

The minister also advised the local leadership of the area to work hand in hand with government officials at Mikolongwe Veterinary Station to make sure that the irrigation plant is safe.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Li JianJun from the company said he was so grateful seeing that the company has managed to construct an irrigation scheme in the area.

He continued saying that he is confident that the company can now afford to construct similar schemes across the country.

Hebei Pingle flour machinery Group Company of China came to Malawi in 2016 and plans to construct more schemes across the country.