Government urges Malawians to respect rule of law

The Government of Malawi has called for peace, unity and tolerance as the country awaits the ruling of the Constitutional Court in the 2019 presidential elections case.

In a statement yesterday, Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani said all parties that are involved in the case have to exercise statesmanship to let the constitutional court work professionally based on evidence, facts and law.

He further urged Malawians to embrace principles of peaceful coexistence and remain tolerant of each other despite differences in opinions and political beliefs.

“Let us all respect rule of law and accept the ruling of constitutional court. And whatever the outcome, let us all remain united and continue making Malawi the warm heart of Africa,” the minister said.

He added that government has already shown its commitment to peace during the entire presidential Election Case hearing.

“As one way of demonstrating a gesture of peace, His Excellence Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has met leaders of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and has reiterated his willingness to meet all parties involved in the presidential Election Case despite their lack of interest to do so,” he said.

The government spokesperson appreciated the Judiciary and the Constitutional Court judges for declaring through lead judge, Justice Healey Potani, that the judges’ verdict will not be influenced or be based on public opinions.

He, however, condemned in the strongest terms sentiments by a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official at a rally at Mponela in Dowa on Saturday, 14 December, 2019.

“The official spoke to intimidate judges who are hearing the presidential Election Case to determine the case in a particular way. We would like to urge the public to desist from interfering with the court process and being seen to influence the outcome of the presidential Election Case,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has assured Malawians and all people living in Malawi that all security agencies will be on high alert during this period as well as after judgment so that peace and calm continue to prevail in the country.