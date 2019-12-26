Unpaid teachers to get December salaries before January 31st – Govt

Government says teachers who are yet to be paid after being struck off the payroll will get their salaries before the end of January if they submit their national identity cards.

In a statement on December 25, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Justin Saidi appealed to teachers that are yet to submit their IDs to do so by 30th December, 2019.

“The process is aimed at the re-introduction of staff that missed on the December, 2020 payroll so that they are able to get their salaries before end of January, 2020,” said Saidi.

According to the principal secretary, the teachers can submit their IDs to District Education Managers and Education Division Managers who will facilitate submission of the IDs to the Ministry of Local Government.

This comes days after it was revealed that About 8,000 civil servants were removed from the payroll for not complying with the requirement to submit their national identity cards.

Most civil servants affected by the government action are teachers and the Teachers Union of Malawi warned that the teachers will down tools next month if those removed from payroll do not get their December salaries.