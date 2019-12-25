Jecon youth clean, donate to Chiradzulu hospital

Youths from Jesus Christ of Nazareth (JECON) Pentecostal Church on Sunday cleaned and donated assorted items to patients at Chiradzulu District Hospital.

The grouping which is under the ministration of apostle Linette Matope, left Blantyre for Chiradzulu on Sunday, December 22 to clean the facility and cheer up patients as part of celebrations for the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to the patron of the grouping, Andrew Gonani, the decision to ascend to Chiradzulu Hospital came in consideration of a guidance in the bible by Jesus Christ to keep on showing love by cheering up the needy and sick.

Gonani said the items which included soap, sugar and lotion cost the Jecon youths close to K200, 000.

The patron further told this publication that the grouping thought of cleaning up the hospital premises as one way of showing what a responsible youth is supposed to be doing in the society.

“Today, we came here to clean up the hospital premises and of course to donate some assorted items to patients at the facility and we are happy that we have successfully managed to attend to five wards which is close to 200 patients.

“We believe that this will personally help the patients in ONE way or the other. We don’t take this for granted and we only thank God that He gave us that ability though to us it’s not that enough, we are looking forward to keep on doing this countrywide,” said Gonani.

The patron further encouraged other youth groupings to always remember and visit those on their sickbeds and even those in prisons across the country claiming that’s what the bible encourages everyone to be doing.

Reacting to the development, one of the officials at the institution Alex Kamwike, thanked the grouping for the gesture and further urged other youths to follow suit adding that that’s what a responsible youth does.