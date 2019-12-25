Let’s place our trust in Jesus Christ – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has urged his followers to place their trust in Jesus Christ as they await for judgment from the Constitutional Court in the presidential elections case.

Chakwera said this in a Christmas message delivered in a video posted on his Facebook Page.

The MCP leader wished all Malawians a Merry Christmas and urged them to trust in Jesus who will guide the judges.

He said Jesus was born during a period of oppression in a city that was being ruled by a corrupt government and this is a sign that Jesus was born to save all people from oppression.

“This Christmas period assures us that amid all challenges and oppression, Jesus is with us, Jesus suffers with us and Jesus frees us,” said Chakwera.

The MCP leader also thanked his followers for their resilience and support during the elections case hearing which ended last week.

He then asked all Malawians to be peaceful during this time as the country awaits the ruling which will be delivered next year.

In the elections case, Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima are challenging President Peter Mutharika’s victory in the May 21 elections.