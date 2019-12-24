FPC drills caregivers in Karonga

Future Planning for the Child (FPC) has underscored the importance of imparting knowledge on Early Childhood Development (ECD) to caregivers at Community based Childhood Centres (CBCC) saying their involvement is key towards a child’s development.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the training FPC organized for caregivers in Karonga, Executive Director Amos Chindamba said ECD plays a vital role in a child’s education and their growth.

He noted that the first three years of a child is for brain development that determines the future of that child hence the training of the caregivers.

“As you are aware ECD is the foundation of every development and a child who attends these services proves capable of coping in every stage of education therefore as FPC we thought it wise to train caregivers to impart them with knowledge and courage to deliver to the children,” he said.

He then urged the caregivers to put in practice all of what they have learnt so that the objective of the training is achieved.

Evline Mbuye, one of the participants to the training from Mwangela village, expressed gratitude to FPC for organizing the training to equip them with knowledge and skills on ECD.

“We are really humbled with the opportunity that we got through the training as we have learnt a lot about the role we caregivers can play in a child’s development and growth thus we are thankful,” she articulated.

District Social Welfare for Karonga Atopele Mwalweni, commended FPC for complimenting government’s efforts in early childhood development in the country.

According to Mwalweni, the district has about 6000 caregivers but only 2300 have undergone training hence appealed for more support from stakeholders in including issues of ECD in their programmes in order to increase the number of trained caregivers.

The 12 day long training drew participants from 16 community based childhood centres all from TA Kilopola and is under FPC’s building awareness and planning for the future project which is being funded by Kindernothilfe from Germany to the tune of K115 million.