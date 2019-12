Police in Chikwawa are looking for thugs who killed a 15-year-old boy in the district.

The thugs also stole K300,000 cash and maize at in Jombo village area of Ngabu in Chikwawa district.

Speaking with Malawi24, Chikwawa Police Spokesperson Foster Benjamin said the boy Charlie Mugabe was murdered early Thursday while sleeping in his mother’s house.

He added that police will hunt the thugs down until they are found and taken to court for trial of robbery and murder.