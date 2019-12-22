Dinner held to raise funds for construction of shelter

The Trafficking in Persons Funds and Resource Mobilization Team on Friday held a gala dinner as it seeks to raise funds for construction of a shelter for survivors of human trafficking in the country.

The anti-trafficking team is looking to raise K848 million to buy a plot and construct a safe house for survivors of human trafficking.

Speaking during the event, Chief Director in the Ministry of Homeland Security Kennedy Nkhoma said the funds will also be used for provision of different services for the victims of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a major problem in Malawi which should not be condoned. The Ministry of Homeland Security has been taking major steps to end the vice and will continue working hard to completely stop human trafficking in the country,” he explained

Commenting on the issue, Senior Chief Kwataine who was the guest of honor at the function said the shelter will help the survivors get over the trauma.

He said he will take the messages learnt to all the chiefs so that they can together play a role in sensitizing the communities on how trafficking comes along and how they can prevent it.

During the fundraising event, Ministry of Homeland Security, Mchinji Police station, some private organizations, Zodiak Broadcasting Station and 6 Journalists from different media houses were given awards for making strides and playing huge roles in fighting human trafficking in the country.