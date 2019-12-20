Clinical officer arrested for demanding K30,000 from pregnant woman

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a health worker for demanding K30,000 from a pregnant woman who wanted to access services at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe.

The bureau has confirmed the arrest of the clinical officer Olipa Mtsuko who was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to reports, when Mtsuko demanded the K30,000, the expectant woman paid K20,000 but she was told to get the rest of the money to be able to access services at the public hospital.

However, the woman reported the matter to police who informed the ACB. Officers from the two institutions went to the hospital where they arrested Mtsuko.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said the clinical officer will be taken to court soon.