Musician Joseph Tembo dies

Musician and producer Joseph Tembo has died today in Lilongwe.

His brother Eleazar Tembo has confirmed saying Tembo died at Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was taken after complaining of fever.

Meanwhile, Musicians Union of Malawi (MUM) acting president Gloria Manong’a has expressed said sadness at Tembo’s death saying the country has lost a rare talent.

“He always worked hard in promoting other musicians. His production was so interesting and portrayed a great talent. We will live to miss him,” said Manong’a.

Some of Tembo’s popular songs include Dimingu, Mbudye and Samalira.

Tembo was also a politician and once served as Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South.