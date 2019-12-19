Minister Vuwa orders Lilongwe council to reclaim graveyard sold to businessperson

Minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda has ordered the demolition of a fence built around a graveyard in Lilongwe by a businessman who bought the cemetery.

Kaunda on Thursday went to the graveyard at Kauma in the city where a businessman only known as Loga has built the fence.

Vuwa’s visit came a day after Member of Parliament for the area Alfred Jiya informed the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development that the graveyard had been sold.

Jiya said his constituents were surprised to see that the fence had been constructed at the graveyard.

He added the community members were ready to deal with the issue on the on their own if the ministry failed to act.

“They are ready to start dumping the dead bodies inside the fence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kaunda has warned all illegal land owners that his ministry will be taken to task.

Last month, the Lilongwe City Council demolished warehouses which were built on land belonging to Livimbo Community Day Secondary School.

The council said it did not authorize construction of the buildings and the land was taken illegally.