Government misses December pay date

The Malawi Government has failed to pay civil servants their December salaries by the promised date of December 17.

Earlier this month, government through Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara said civil servants will get their pay by Tuesday.

“Following the granting of the extended festive holidays, the Accountant General shall ensure that all civil servants are paid before and by 17th December,” said Muhara.

However, the government has not yet paid its workers as promised.

The Government’s pledge to pay civil servants earlier than usual came after November salaries for some employees were delayed.

The affected civil servants received their pay in early December with the Ministry of Finance blaming a technical hitch in the Integrated Financial Management and Information System for the delay.