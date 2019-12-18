Chileka Airport’s main runway to reopen in January

Chileka International Airport’s main runway which was closed in April this year will be reopened next month.

According to Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma, the rehabilitation works of the main runway which cost K4.8 billion will be completed in January and this will enable big aircrafts to start landing at the airport.

“I am pleased to inform airline operators that rehabilitation of the runway is now completed and they will start using it next year. One thing that impressed me most is how the contractor has done the work,” said Jooma.

He added that the operators such as the Air Tanzania are interested to start their operations in Malawi following the rehabilitation of the runway.

Government closed Chileka’s main runway in April this year for the rehabilitation works.

Big aircrafts which could not land at the airport’s secondary runway were being diverted to Kamuzu International Airport.

Affected aircrafts included those operated by Malawian Airlines, Kenyan Airlines and South African Airways.

The rehabilitation was expected to be completed by July this but the deadline was later shifted due to delays in acquiring materials for the project.