Gender based violence is sin – Navicha

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Thom Navicha has warned against violence towards children, women, men as well as people with disabilities saying it is sin.

Navicha said this on 16 December, 2019 during a gender based violence (GBV) sensitization ceremony held at Ntambanyama primary school ground, Traditional Authority Khwethemule in Thyolo district.

She said her ministry will continue to fight against gender based violence so that every person should be able to enjoy their rights.

“The law of Malawi guaranteed the rights to everyone regardless of gender, age, appearance or level of education. So people must report any GBV cases to the law enforcers so that perpetrators should be apprehended,” said Navicha.

She further urged parents to take their responsibilities towards their children by sending them to school, providing them with basic needs and taking care of children with disabilities or albinism.

“We should not boycott our responsibilities on our children and to people with disabilities or albinism. Let us show them love because harassing or assaulting persons with disabilities or albinism is sin,” Navicha said.

Besides GBV sensitization, the minister also distributed security gadgets, skin lotion and umbrellas to 30 people with albinism in the area as one way of creating a conducive environment for people with albinism.

Traditional Authority Khwethemule of the area said the sensitization will cultivate a spirit of love and peace either in families, churches or schools which will eventually tighten security to everyone.