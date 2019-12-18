First Lady visits patients at Ntcheu hospital

First lady Gertrude Mutharika and Madam Judith Chimulirenji on Tuesday went to Ntcheu District Hospital to visit patients.

According to Mutharika, they thought of cheering patients at the hospital during this festive season.

“Today we are here to visit the patients and we have brought 50 bags of maize, blankets and soap to patients for them to use,” she said.

The First Lady also bought lunch for all patients and guardians at the facility.

In her speech, Mutharika commended staff for keeping the wards clean and urged them to continue practicing good hygiene in order to prevent the spread of diseases.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango was also present during the visit and he assured people at the hospital that issues of congestion especially in the maternity ward will be resolved soon.

“As Government we are planning to expand Kasinje health center and turn it into a rural hospital to reduce the case of congestion at the district hospital,” said Mhango.