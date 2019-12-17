Mob loots shops in Kasungu

Malawians in Kasungu on Tuesday looted shops owned by foreign nationals after dogs belonging to a Burundian national were found eating the body of a five-year-old girl.

The girl had gone missing but later seven dogs that are suspected to be owned by the Burundian national were found eating her body at Mtambalika Village.

This angered the villagers who organised themselves in order to attack the Burundian.

Police fired teargas to disperse the angry mob and the army were later deployed to the area after the community members looted and set on fire shops owned foreign nationals.

In another incident in the same district, vendors who were baying for the blood of a suspected habitual criminal at Nkhamenya burnt cars and damaged a police station.