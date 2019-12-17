APAM hopes gadgets will improve security for persons with albinism

The Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has applauded the government for providing security gadgets to persons with albinism in the country and has expressed hope that the gadgets will bear good results.

APAM president Ian Simbota said this yesterday at Ntambanyama primary school ground in Thyolo following the distribution of security gadgets, skin lotion and umbrellas to 30 persons with albinism from Thyolo Thava constituency by the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha.

In his remarks, Simbota said the gadgets will minimize threats to people with albinism.

“I hope these security gadgets will bring good results in as far as safety for people with albinism is concerned. And this initiative we have been demanding from the government for a while and their intervention I really appreciate it,” said Simbota.

He urged people with albinism to handle and use the gadgets with care and at the right time other than playing around with them.

He further urged people in the community to be alert and provide support when they notice any attack towards people with albinism.

Commenting on the matter, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Thom Navicha, said the abductions and brutal killings of persons with albinism must be stopped.

Navicha said her ministry will ensure that each and every person enjoys his or her rights regardless of gender, age as well as appearance.

“As a minister responsible for disability, I will not tolerate any harmful acts towards people with albinism or any disability and I urge you law enforcers to bring to book such persons doing evil acts like this,” said Navicha who is also Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava constituency.

She further said that as part of provision of security gadgets, government is also implementing different measures to ensure that the abductions and killings of persons with albinism becomes history in Malawi.

The provision of security gadgets is one way of tightening security for persons with albinism which is also one of the 7 pillars in the National Action Plan for the protection of persons with disability.