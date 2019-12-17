Global Fund gives Malawi K385 billion

The Global Fund has given Malawi K385 billion for the fight against HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

A statement from Global Fund to Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and Development dated December 16, 2019 says Malawi’s allocation of funds is available for 2020-2022 period and will be utilized between January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024.

The statement further forecasts hope that Malawi’s progress in the fight against TB, Malaria and HIV promises to bear fruits before the internationally-agreed cutoff line of 2030.

“Together we can recognize and applaud the massive progress made, and we can share collective determination to accelerate efforts to end these epidemics and ensure better health and wellbeing for all by 2030,” reads part of the statement which has been signed by Mark Eldon-Edington, head of Grant Management Division.

Under the grant, HIV has been given a lion’s share of K295 billion (U$393,004,813), TB K15 billion (US$19,950,195) while Malaria has received an allocation of K75 billion (US$99,984,069).

Founded in 2002 in Geneva, Global Fund is an international financing and partnership organization that mobilizes resources to fight HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria and strengthen health systems around the world.