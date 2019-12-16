Atupele Muluzi returns home from China

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has returned home from China.

Muluzi went to China three months ago where he was a visiting scholar at Peking University.

The UDF leader arrived in Malawi on Sunday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

He told hundreds of supporters who welcomed him at the airport that he will rebuild the party which he said is a major political player in the country.

He also thanked party officials and members for being loyal to the opposition party.

“You have all remained loyal to UDF and for that I would like to say thank you,” said Muluzi.

Muluzi contested on a UDF ticket in the May 21 presidential elections but he finished fourth. The UDF leader also lost his parliamentary seat in Machinga North East constituency.

Before the elections, Muluzi was a Minister in the Democratic Progressive Party administration.