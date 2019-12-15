Critical weekend in TNM Super League title race

It’s all close right now between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers as one point separates the two clubs with two games left to play.

Bullets were in the Central Region last week where they collected six points from their two assignments, putting them closer towards retaining the title they won in the 2018.

Unlike last season where the 13-time Super League champions won the title with more than three games to spare, the log leaders have not found it easy this time around as they have been made to sweat by Wanderers who were at the top of the league for more than six months.

However, when they were given the opportunity to rise to the top of the summit, Bullets made sure to maintain their lead despite having two crucial fixtures away from their base.

Their back-to-back victories over Lilongwe based giants Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club last week was enough to send a strong warning to Wanderers that they are defending their championship.

Now, Bullets will play Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon and a win will surely edge them closer to reaching the promised land.

The People’s team have a seemingly easy game against the Mzuzu-based Soldiers, who lost the reverse fixture 2-1 at their own backyard. However, the top eight hopefuls could still sting the league leaders.

Head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has warned his charges not to start celebrating saying the battle is far from over.

“We won in Lilongwe under difficult circumstances and the message to us was clear that no team will play for us so I have advised the players to keep on fighting till the last match of the season.

“There shouldn’t be any room for complacency because the moment they do that, we will lose the grip at the top. There will be no easy game for us so the best we can do is to keep on fighting till we complete the mission,” he said.

By virtue of their position, Bullets might appear to have the easiest game at home, but Moyale Barracks have upset even their rivals Wanderers this season at the same venue and will be performing, no doubt, with an element of dangerous desperation.

At Kasungu Stadium, Wanderers need a win at all costs to remain in contention for the title.

For the better part of this season, the 2017 league winners have been outstanding, winning week in, week out and maintaining their lead at the top but two defeats in the second round allowed Bullets back in the contention for the championship race.

At the end of the first round, there was a seven-point gap between the two sides, with Wanderers comfortably sitting at the top of the standings with 33 points.

By this time, Bullets were 6th with 26 points from 24 games.

However, defeats to Moyale Barracks at home and Blue Eagles at Nankhaka allowed Bullets to leapfrog Wanderers.

The second placed side will be playing TN Stars at Kasungu, a place where they have never won ever since the Kasungu based side got promoted in 2018.

And while the championship battle will obviously enjoy the glare of publicity, Ntopwa FC, Savenda Chitipa United, Mzuni FC and Dwangwa United might feel the issue of survival in the top flight as a burning issue more important than the title for them as they attempt to avoid the precarious third from bottom position in the log.

Mzuni won 2-1 against Civil Sporting Club in their final match to move out of the relegation zone and they are better off in the standings than Savenda Chitipa United and Dwangwa United who played out to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

But by Sunday, it will be evident which of the two clubs will be savouring a measure of happiness from their blood and sweat.

Dwangwa United have to beat Karonga United at all costs in order to survive the chop and this will eventually see Chitipa United exiting the top flight as they will be a point below the safety zone.

But a draw or a defeat will mean the end of the road for the Nkhotakota based side who are 14th with 30 points from 29 games.