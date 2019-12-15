Mzuni survive the chop

Mzuni FC have survived the chop following a win on Saturday and now the Super League survival battle is between Dwangwa United and Chitipa.

Mzuni confirmed their survival in the League with a 2-1 win over Civil Sporting in Lilongwe.

On the same day, Chitipa United and Dwangwa drew 1-1 at Karonga Stadium.

Chifuniro Mpinganjira gave Dwangwa an early lead and it looked like the Nkhotakota based side’s day when Chitipa’s Khumbo Ng’ambi missed a penalty.

However, Charles Chipala later scored for Chitipa to make it 1-1.

Following today’s game, both Mzuni and Chitipa have 32 points from 30 games played. Mzuni are on position 12 and are separated from 13th placed Chitipa by goal difference.

Dwangwa are on position 14 with 30 points and will play their final game of the season today against Karonga United.

A win for Dwangwa on Sunday will not affect Mzuni but will see Chitipa getting relegated.

Dwangwa coach Ladwel Mbetewa said his side is ready to fight for survival.

“Everyone in our team knows what will happen if we are not going to win the Sunday game, it is a must win game otherwise we are out of Super League, ” he said.