How associations voted during FAM polls

There were more votes for Walter Nyamilandu from Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) while the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) opted for James Mwenda.

Nyamilandu retained the presidential seat after beating his former First Vice President James Mwenda with 23 votes against 13.

Nyamilandu, who has been at the helm of the association for 15 years, received five votes from SRFA, whose Chairman is Raphael Humba and six votes from Sulom, whose President is Tiya Somba Banda.

The elected FA boss received full votes from the Women’s football, Youth National Football Association and the Coaches Association while National Referees Committee gave him one vote from the possible two.

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) gave Mwenda four votes out of the possible six while Beach Soccer gave him the full two votes but there was a tie in the Central Region Football Association with three votes each.

This means Nyamilandu was able to get votes from every association, apart from the Beach Soccer Committee.

The result will see him serving as the President for the next four years.

His victory represents 53% of the total votes from the 36 delegates affiliated to the country’ soccer governing body.