Woman killed over witchcraft allegations in Chitipa

A woman in Chitipa was on Sunday stoned to death after being accused of practicing witchcraft.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chitipa Public relations officer Gladwell Simwaka said people killed the woman before demolishing her house.

Simwaka identified the woman as Saphira Kasanga of Wadoka village in the area of traditional authority Mwaulambia in the district.

He added by saying that after they received a report, police officers visited the scene accompanied by medical personnel who concluded that death was due to loss of blood following deep cut wounds in the head.

According to the police spokesperson, investigations are underway to trace the culprits.

By Owen Harry