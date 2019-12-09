Mutharika, PAC locked up at State House

Malawi President Peter Mutharika and members of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) remained locked up at State House in Lilongwe on Monday night.

The President and PAC officials started their meeting at 2pm.

The Public Affairs Committee are meeting with the state president for an update on the on ongoing bloody political impasse over the May, 21 elections.

Mutharika granted the religious body an audience on Monday after several delays to meet with PAC for the post-election peace talks.

The meeting follows PAC’s previous meetings with MCP president Dr Lazarus Chakwera, UTM president Dr Saulos Chilima, leaders of Human Rights Defenders Coalition and Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah.