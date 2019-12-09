Govt says it is committed to improving water supply

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development says it will continue to modernise water supply facilities in the country in order to improve access to water.

Grey Nyandule Phiri who is the Principal Secretary in the ministry said this in Lilongwe at the launching workshop for the Karonga Town Water Supply Project which the ministry conducted.

The project is funded by the with $10 Million from OPEC Fund for International Development, $15 Million from Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and $1.7 Million from Malawi government.

Phiri said the project demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to transform the lives of people in both urban and rural areas by investing in various projects including water supply to improve the quality of life for the people.

He added by commending Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) for the continued support to Malawi’s infrastructure development and economic growth agenda and poverty reduction efforts.

“I wish to caution that without prudent utilisation of these resources and efficient implementation of works, this will be a futile exercise. We cannot afford to implement substandard projects and be wasteful if we are to improve and deliver quality services to our people,” he explained.

Commenting on the same, Senior Expert Project Division Operation Department Hany Kamai Fahmy said the project will make a significant contribution to improving the lives of local communities in Karonga and spur the growth of the town.

According to Chief Executive Officer for Northern Region Water Board Titus Mtegha, the project involves rehabilitation, upgrading and expanding of the existing Karonga Water Supply System so that it provides reliable and sustainable potable water.

The new water supply system will serve 184,000 people and will extend up to Pusi in the North, More to the South and to Mpata.

The system will be a relief for people of Karonga who receive potable water for about 16 hours per day.