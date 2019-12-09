HRDC to march for peace tomorrow

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it will hold a peaceful march tomorrow when Malawi and the entire world will be commemorating International Human Rights Day.

The grouping’s National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo made the remarks at a press briefing on Monday in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the briefing, Mtambo said the march aims at fighting against issues to do with selective justice and some of the human rights which have been violated for a long time.

He added that demanding for human rights is not a just a claim but something that one was born with legally as such no one cannot take it away in any means.

“We are ready to change this nation because as human rights defenders coalition, we strongly believe that the change comes with us and every Malawian citizen has power to change things in this country,” he explained.

Mtambo went on to say that the march will include all issues such as lack of drugs in hospitals due to corruption, mysterious deaths of people in the country as well as the demand for the resignation of Justice Jane Ansah who is Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson.

The activist therefore asked people to come in large numbers and claim their rights. He added that the protesters should be prepared to march peacefully without causing violence and damaging people’s property.

The march will start from Lilongwe Community Ground via Mchesi via Kamuzu Central Hospital up to Capital Hill.

The theme of the day is “Promoting and Deepening the culture of human rights.”

HRDC is a grouping that has been leading nationwide protests demanding resignation of MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mishandling May 21 elections.