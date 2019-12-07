Oxfam to donate treadle pumps to Phalombe farmers

Farmers who are cultivating in gardens around irrigation schemes which were established as a response to cyclone Idai in Phalombe can now smile as Oxfam says IT will provide treadle pumps for easy supply of water.

This development comes just weeks after the beneficiaries of Makande and Ulesi Siupindula irrigation schemes complained that they are finding it hard to carry water to their respective gardens.

Oxfam Malawi field manager for Phalombe district Samuel Meya said currently they have the treadle pumps in stock and they will soon provide them to the farmers in the said schemes.

“We have them readily available at our offices and we are just doing final touches before we dispatch them and on top of that we have seeds for the different crops which we want also to share with them,” said Meya.

One of the farmers, Chifundo Mose, told the reporters during the media tour recently that carrying water from the dam and canals is a problem and there is need for the treadle pumps diesel water pumps if they are to maximise their yields.

“What we need here are treadle pumps, you can see that the distance from where the dam is to the fields is too far, and pumps can help us to be harvesting more yields, they have said that the plan is there and we are just waiting,” she said.

Oxfam Malawi is helping Malawians from district of Phalombe as part of recovery from cyclone idea which hit most parts of this country earlier this year.

In Phalombe, over 22000 households were affected as houses and crops were destroyed