Devotion:  Rejoice always

Philippians 4:4 “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!”

In the Old Testament there is a scripture which says weeping may endure in the night but joy comes in the morning.

Psalm 30:5 “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.”

The people who are not saved walk in darkness and they are in the night. This is why they could weep. But all who know the truth are not in darkness. But now we are children of the light. Ephesians 5: 8 “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light.”

Morning has now dawned in our hearts. We are no longer in the night, we are no longer in weeping period. 2 Peter 1:19 “And so we have the prophetic word confirmed, which you do well to heed as a light that shines in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts.”

This is the reason why we need to rejoice in the Lord. The Lord is our joy now. Our joy is not dependent on what has happened to us. Every saved person who is in the Lord rejoices because God is their joy.

Isaiah 61: 10 “I will greatly rejoice in the LORD, My soul shall be joyful in my God; For He has clothed me with the garments of salvation, He has covered me with the robe of righteousness, As a bridegroom decks himself with ornaments, And as a bride adorns herself with her jewels.”

Joy and happiness are different. Happiness is dependent on what has happened to you. When good has happened some people are happy, when bad has happened they are sad. However, our joy is in the Lord. It’s not dictated by what is happening to us. It is dictated by the light of the Lord that has dawned in us. That light of His Word assures us that there is nothing to worry about. All things work for our good. Therefore we rejoice always and we maintain our joy. Don’t allow anything or anybody to steal the joy. The Joy gives you strength to move on in life.

Nehemiah 8:10 “And Nehemiah continued, “Go and celebrate with a feast of rich foods and sweet drinks, and share gifts of food with people who have nothing prepared. This is a sacred day before our Lord. Don’t be dejected and sad, for the joy of the LORD is your strength!”

CONFESSION

My joy came when Jesus came into my life. My weeping is no more. Therefore I will rejoice always regardless of the circumstances. I am not dictated by the happenings around me but the light of His word is my everyday Joy. I am full of joy. I am full of strength because His joy is my strength. In Jesus Name. Amen

