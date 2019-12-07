Mzuzu Stadium to host Mzuzu derby

The Mzuzu derby will be played at the Mzuzu Stadium for the first time in a year.

The city’s giants Moyale Barracks and Mzuni FC will face off today in the Tnm Super League.

Last year, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) ruled that games between the two teams should not be played at Mzuzu Stadium because of violence that occurred during their match two teams in the 2018 season.

According to Sulom president Tiya Banda, Mzuni asked the body to lift the stadium ban because the club cannot manage to travel to Karonga due to financial issues.

“Mzuni FC wrote us to asking to shift the game from Karonga to Mzuzu stadium because the team at the moment is facing problem in finance,” Banda said.

Speaking in readiness of the game, Assistant coach for Mzuni Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said all is well and they believe the team will come out top.

“We are playing Moyale on Saturday and Masters on Sunday, we are ready and we believe in our boys that the players are going to work hard in order to give Mzuni supporters a Christmas bonus. Two players are out due to injuries but this will not affect our plans of winning the game,” said Mwafulirwa.

In the first round, Mzuni beat Moyale at Karonga Stadium.

Collins Nkuna, coach for Moyale, said they know better the importance of winning the game.

“We can’t manage to lose this game. Collecting three points is a must and on Saturday and all boys are in good shape to burn down Mzuni,” he said.

Mzuni have 23 points and are on position 14 while Moyale are on position 7 with 39 points.