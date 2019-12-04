Bullets and Wanderers win to maintain TNM Super League title challenge

Frontrunners Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers both picked up important wins in the TNM Super League on Wednesday, defeating Kamuzu Barracks and Masters Security respectively to maintain their title challenge.

Bullets have 58 points from 26 games while Wanderers are a point behind having played the same number of matches.

At Kamuzu Stadium, second half strikes from Chimwemwe Idana and Chiukepo Msowoya inspired Bullets to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over the 2016 league winners to maintain their top position ahead of their crucial trip to Lilongwe.

The first half produced no goals but it was KB’s goalkeeper Bonage Lweya who was in top form as he produced a man of the match performance to frustrate the hosts who had several shots at goal but to no avail.

Peter Banda saw his thunderous shot inside the penalty box well saved by Lweya before producing another save to deny Hassan Kajoke on a one on one situation.

Atthe other end of the field, Manase Chiyesa forced Rabson Chiyenda into making his first save from a well struck shot outside the penalty box for a corner from which Bullets were able to clear.

In the second half, Francisco Kamdzeka paved the way for Marshal Maluwa as they tried to find something out of the game.

However, Bullets were too dominant over their opponents through Banda, Mike Mkwate, Hassan Kajoke and Idana but they were kept into the game by Lweya who was making save after save to silence the home fans.

Mkwate and Banda were substituted for Msowoya and Fischer Kondowe while Kelvin Hang’anda came in for Stain Chirwa for the visitors.

Bullets were able to find the back of the net in the 72nd minute when Idana chipped Lweya with a header after a counter attack from Kajoke, 1-0.

Momentslater, Banda’s brilliant freekick should have doubled Bullets’ lead but once again, Lweya was just too good to produce another brilliant save to leave the home fans in total disbelief.

Bullets’ascendancy was turned into a second goal in the 88th minute when Chimango Kayira provided an assist, putting Msowoya through with a deft lofted diagonal ball which he powered home a header to the delight of the home fans.

At Civo Stadium, a lone second half goal from Vincent Nyangulu saw Wanderers picking up all the important points over relegation bound Masters Security to keep on piling pressure on Bullets.

The win sees the 2017 league winners taking their tally to 57 points, just a point below Bullets.

Wanderers will play Karonga United and Mighty Tigers in succession.

As for Masters Security, the defeat edges them closer to relegation from the top flight league.