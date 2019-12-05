Devotion:  Have you begun?

Job 8:7 “Though your beginning was small, yet your latter end should greatly increase.”

The scriptures say that your beginning may be small. But the question is HAVE YOU BEGUN? In our devotion yesterday, we were talking about putting action to your faith. Faith needs action.

What is more important is to begin to do it. You may start small and make lots of errors along the way but don’t despise your beginning. As long as you have begun, that is far much better than he who is just wishing. Small beginning is better than big wishes. Zechariah 4: 10 (AMP) “Who despises the day of small things (beginnings)?”

If you want to do anything in life, it’s good to start and some things become clearer as you are in the journey rather than waiting for everything to be sorted out so that you can start. Preparations are important but don’t pretend that you are still preparing when actually you are fearing to start.

Programme yourself to start even if you are not so perfect in it or even if you feel you are not very ready to do it. I began to minister gospel before I was really ready and as the Lord was pruning me, I am becoming better each day. I began writing these GREATER LIFE devotions before I was very ready and I got perfected along the way. Today we are reaching out to nations closer to one hundred.

The devil deceives the masses to first of all be completely ready before they do anything but that is a lie. You may not yet feel that you are ready till you have begun doing it. So programme yourself to start working on something. Those who keep on waiting for the right time, may die waiting for the right time without knowing that the right time came and passed.

When you have the burden for it, it’s likely your time has come. God cannot give you a task when he knows you are not yet ready for it. What deceives most of the people is the thoughts that they lack of experience in that particular thing. Lack of experience does not mean that you are not yet ready for that particular task. You get better experience as you work on it. The road becomes clearer as you drive along the road.

Begin small and make your end greater. Ecclesiastes 7:8 “Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof..”

CONFESSION

My today is better than yesterday. My tomorrow is better than today. Whatever I begin to do is becoming better each day. I put action to my faith. I will never despise my beginning because am getting perfected each day. I am moving from glory to glory. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

