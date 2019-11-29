6 EGENCO generators down

Six of the ten Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) diesel generators in Blantyre are down and the company is failing to fix them due to lack of spare parts.



This was revealed during a visit by the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources Energy and Mining at Mapanga Power Station in Blantyre today.

The Committee’s Chairperson Welani Chilenga told the media that the generators have not been working for a month.

According to the generation company, they are failing to repair the generators because there are no spare parts.

The company brought the generators to improve power generation in the country.

There are 25 generators in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu which produces a total of 50.9MW. The ones at Mapanga Power Station produce a total of 10MW.