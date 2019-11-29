Sanwecka, Ndirande in FCB U-20 League finals

Sanwecka FC and Ndirande Stars will battle it out in the final match of 2019 First Capital Bank (FCB) Under 20 league at Mulanje Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two set the final match date after winning their semifinal matches which were played at the same venue on Friday.

The hosts, Mathambi Soccer Saints, failed to utilise home ground advantage as they lost 3-0 to the northern region representatives Sanwecka in the first semifinal.

Goals from Chikumbutso Salimu in the first half and Wongani Lungu and Chancy Kawonga in the second half were enough to send the Mzuzu based outfit into the finals of the league which has been in existence for 12 years.

Head coach for Sanwecka, Charles Kamanga, said in a post-match interview that their aim is to take the trophy to the northern region and he said they met the tougher side Mathambi in the semifinal.

“Mathambi is a good side, you even saw what they were doing in the pitch only that we were composed and my boys were aware where they were supposed to be and do with few chances they got, I am happy that they utilised them.

“We are looking forward for tomorrow’s finals, what we want is to take the trophy to the north and we know that is possible,” said the former Moyale Barracks gaffer.

On his part, Mathambi Coach Moses Chikowa said his side did not do well in their preparations as they started late due to differences which were in their league.

In the second semi-final, Everisto Wadabwa netted a brace to send Ndirande Stars into the finals defeating central region representatives, Dedza Soccer City.

This means that Soccer City and Mathambi have been knocked out of the tournament and will be watching their colleagues while in stands as there are no third place play offs.

According to National Youth Football Association’s general secretary Thokozani Chimbali, 2019 champions will receive Mk2 Million whereas the runners up will go home with Mk1 million.

First Capital Bank sponsors the youth league which is played in 14 districts of Malawi with money amounting to Mk35 million. A total of 160 teams take part U-20 leagues across the country.