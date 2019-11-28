MRA employee suspended over video disparaging taxpayers

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has suspended an employee for disparaging taxpayers in a video shared on social media.

The tax collector did not name the staff member or where she is based. In the video that was widely shared, the woman, while wearing MRA uniform, blasts Malawians over the newly introduced carbon tax saying the amount is change for people who spends a lot of money for entertainment.

MRA has since disassociated itself from the sentiments made by the employee. The tax collector has also apologized to Malawians saying it regrets the incident.

“The Authority would like to state that the content of the post is contrary and inconsistent with MRA Values, Ethics and Code of Conduct of its members of staff.

“The sentiments made by the officer in the post are personal and do not in any way reflect the position or stand of MRA on the subject matter and should be disregarded.

“The officer has been suspended pending disciplinary procedures,” reads part of the statement signed by Steven Kapoloma, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs.