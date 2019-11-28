Alfandika sweats during cross-examination

The presidential elections case was adjourned for a few minutes on Thursday after it was noted that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Sammy Alfandika was sweating.

On Thursday afternoon, Alfandika was being cross-examined by Bright Theu who is one of the lawyers for Saulos Chilima in the presidential elections case.

Theu noted that Alfandika was sweating and asked him if he was alright.

“I do not have a handkerchief and it’s getting hot,” said Alfandika adding that the air conditioner in the courtroom was probably not working.

Theu then suggested that the MEC CEO be allowed to take off his jacket but the court said it was hot and decided to adjourn the case for 15 minutes.

Later, the judges apologized to Alfandika saying the air conditioner was not working.

Alfandika is the first MEC witness to be paraded before the court in the case and he will be followed by two other witnesses.

In the morning, he told the Constitutional Court that the electoral body used tippexed and unsigned result sheets in the May 21 elections.

On Friday, he will be cross-examined by lawyers for Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party