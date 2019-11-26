Fire destroys hostel at Malawi Polytechnic

Fire has destroyed a hostel at The Malawi Polytechnic main campus in Blantyre and students are accusing the Malawi Police of causing the inferno.

The fire incident has happened today at the college. According to the students, the fire started after police fired teargas at the Nyika hostel which is on the college’s main campus.

On Tuesday morning, first year students at the college staged protests demanding management to introduce security measures at Poly Alley Hostels which are located less than two kilometres away from the main campus.

The protests were ignited by an incident last night at the Poly Alley Hostels where armed robbers broke into rooms and stole various.

According to one of the students, the thugs stole laptops, phones and clothes. They also warned the students to expect another attack next months. One student was hacked by the robbers during the attack and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital

In the morning, the students started demonstrating and were joined by other students from the main campus.

Police later fired teargas at the students and according to one student, teargas canisters hit the hostel and set it on fire.