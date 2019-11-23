Malawian prophet Sabao jailed 10 years for forgery

A court in Lilongwe has sentenced Malawian prophet, Chimwemwe Seer Sabao, to 10 years in prison for forgery.

Another person, Nomsa Plaigne who was Sabo’s accomplice, has been sentenced to four years in jail for uttering false documents.

The prophet is head of the Angelic Gathering for Christ Church (AGAC).

He was charged with forgery and falsifying documents after being suspected of cashing out seven cheques from the bank account of Glalle Enterprises and General Dealers Stationers which belongs to his mother-in-law.

The money that was stolen amounts to K3, 350, 000. However, Sabao and his accomplice denied the charges.

Following months of trial, the Lilongwe Resident Magistrate Court earlier this month found Sabao and Plaigne guilty of the charges.

On Friday, the two were handed the prison sentences. Meanwhile, the prophet has been taken to Maula Prison.

Last year, Sabao prophesied that President Peter Mutharika will not stand in the May 2019 elections.