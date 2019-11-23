Mukhito’s wife graduates with second Master’s degree

Chance Mukhito, wife of Director General of State Residences Peter Mukhito, this weekend walked down the corridors of Esami in Arusha, Tanzania with her second Master’s degree.

Chance graduated with a Master’s in Business Administration.

Mrs Mukhito, a chattered purchaser, had her first Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from the University of Bolton of UK which she obtained in 2014, after completing her Bachelor’s in Business Administration.

Her second Master’s comes a few weeks after Peter graduated with MBA at the University of Chichester in UK.

Despite their busy work schedules, the Mukhito family takes their little spare time to advance their careers and encourage their subordinates to invest more in education as it is a key to success.