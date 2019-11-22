Govt confiscates thin plastics

Government through the Department of Environment Affairs in the Ministry of Natural Resources Energy and Mining has confiscated tons thin plastics from a Chinese manufacturer in Lilongwe.

Authorities have also seized a vehicle registration number CA 6006 belonging to this Chinese national identified as Qingdao.

It is reported that Qingdao’s vehicle carrying these banned plastic papers was impounded by the Malawi Traffic Police on 18th of November 2019 along the M1 road within 6 Miles area in the City of Lilongwe.

The ministry said confiscation of such a large quantity of the contraband consignment by members of the Malawi Police Service is testament of the existing strong collaboration and cooperation that has existed between them and the Department of Environment Affairs on.

Authorities have indicated that the aim of collaboration by the ministry and the police is to enforce the ban of manufacturing, importing, production and use of such banned plastic materials that fall short of the recommended wall thickness of 60 micrometres.

Meanwhile, the two departments have since issued a stern warning to the general public that whoever is found manufacturing, importing and using these banned thin plastic papers will be held accountable for overruling court’s decision.

The confiscated items are still in the hands of the police pending to be exhibited in court as part of evidence against the owner.

Qingdao’s company which has been manufacturing these banned plastics for a while, is located at Bunda turn off in Lilongwe city.

Earlier this year, the court banned manufacturing, importing and using of thin plastic papers that fall short of the recommended wall thickness of 60 micrometres on grounds that they are dangerous to the environment as they take too long to decompose.