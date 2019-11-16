Moyale face Karonga

Moyale Barracks will this afternoon play Karonga United in a Super League encounter at Mzuzu Stadium.

In the first round, the two teams shared points after a one all draw.

Moyale are coming from a 2-0 win against Dwangwa and they are position 8 with 34 points, while Karonga are on 10 with 30 points.

The team’s coach Collins Nkuna said they will work hard to secure a win.

“We promised to finish the league in top five and we are aware that every point is important to us,” he said.

He added by calling on Moyale fans to go in large number to witness the game.

Dan Dzinkambani, coach for Karonga, said in a separate interview on Friday that all his players are ready for the game and they want to collect despite being away from home.

The Tnm Super League also returns this week in other parts of the country following last week’s break.

Nyasa Big Bullets are leading the league table seconded by rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.