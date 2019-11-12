Man arrested for killing wife’s alleged lover

Police in Chitipa have arrested a man who fled to Tanzania after killing his second wife’s alleged lover.

Public Relations officer for Chitipa Police Gladwell Simwaka confirmed the arrest and identified the suspect as Michael Sibale who was apprehended in Tanzania.

According to Simwaka, Sibale was on the run after murdering Lutamyo Kamwela on allegation that Kamwela was going out with his second wife.

“He committed the offence at Katendo River in the area of Traditional Authority Kameme in Chitipa district,” said Simwaka.

Sibale fled to Tanzania after committing the offence on November 3.

He was arrested at Nsango area in Mbeya in Tanzania on November 8. The suspect will appear in court soon to answer murder charges.

Michael Sibale hails from Epison Mwang’amba Village in Traditional Authority Kameme in Chitipa District.